Longtime SCSO K9 dies

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to a longtime K9 officer.

Heky, who retired in 2016, died this week.

Heky served with SCSO for nearly 10 years, where he was assigned to the narcotics division.

SCSO officials said Heky had a reputation of being the dog to find the drugs.

Heky lived out his retirement with his handler and his family.

