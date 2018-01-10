Boyfriend enlists help of students for classroom proposal

An Arlington teacher got a special surprise Monday when she returned to her classroom after a meeting.

Third grade teacher, Kristina Phillips, walked in the room to find her students holding up letters to say "Will you marry me?" and her boyfriend down on one knee.

She was brought to tears and accepted his proposal.

Phillips' fiance, Brian Exum, wanted to pop the question in the place she loved most.

The sweet proposal was captured on video.

