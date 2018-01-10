Fourth annual breast cancer summit coming to Memphis

The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium (MBCC) will hold their fourth annual Live Memphis Breast Cancer Summit Saturday, February 3 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the G.E. Patterson Family Life Center located at 369 G. E. Patterson Blvd.

This year’s theme is Live Love Learn with our own WMC Action News 5 Anchor Kym Clark as the emcee and Anchor/Traffic Tracker Janeen Gordon is the keynote speaker.

All attendees will be treated to a breakfast and lunch and can enjoy a day of live-saving health workshops and onsite mammograms. There will be gift bags and opportunities to win prizes and enjoy spa services like massages and mini manicures/pedicures.

Live Memphis started as a way to engage and educate African-American women about breast cancer and to also encourage them on preventive measures to promote early detection.

For more information about this event and to reserve your seat, visit the MBCC website or call Common Table Health Alliance at 901-800-5108.

