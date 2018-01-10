MLK, Memphis featured on 2018 TN vacation guide

The 2018 Tennessee vacation guide features iconic Memphis pictures, with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. front and center.

The caption, "the dream is alive in Memphis," is featured above the Pyramid.

"I am a Man" protesters are featured across the cover, and the Lorraine Motel is featured as well.

The guide is free; you can request a printed version or download an electronic version online. Click here to get yours.

