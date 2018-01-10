Husband charged in Keila Freeman's murder

The husband of a missing woman is facing murder charges after the body of 29-year-old Keila Freeman was found last month.

Keila went missing in September 2016. Her husband told police she came home but never walked inside. Her keys were later found, still in the ignition of her car. Her purse was found inside the home, along with her jeans and debit card, which were on the floor.

Keila's body was found on December 19, 2017.

On Wednesday, Shelby County Medical Examiner's Office identified the decomposed body found in a creek last month as Keila Freeman. Her body was found not far from her Hickory Hill home.

Keila's husband Randall Freeman, who has been behind bars on separate charges, now faces a second-degree murder charge in his wife's death.

For Keila’s family and friends, the past year and a half since she went missing has been tough and very emotional.

“Something set in to us that we may not find Keila the way that we want to find her,” said neighbor Latonya Herman."It's just a really heartbreaking situation all the way around,” said Keila's best friend and sorority sister Ebonie Reed. “That was her husband and someone she loved and trust with her life."

Many people said they saw the charges coming; it's something WMC Action News 5 investigators asked police about time and time again.

“Just to know that he has known the whole time where she was and didn't tell anyone,” Reed said. “It's kind of like wow.”

At this time, Memphis police said they can't release any further details.

“I didn't see this coming at all,” Reed said. “I'm shocked to know that he would have done that. During my times being around him, I never thought that it would ever be like this.”

Police have not yet released how Keila was killed, but her husband's lawyer said it is likely Randall will enter into a guilty plea when he's due in court Friday.

Randall has been sitting behind bars on aggravated arson and attempted murder charges for allegedly firebombing a man's home who he believed his wife was seeing. Nobody was injured during that incident.

We reached out to Randall's attorney for comment and are waiting for a response.

Meantime, Keila's friends are planning future events to honor her and raise money for her two children.

