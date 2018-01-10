Memphis named top city for black entrepreneurs - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis named top city for black entrepreneurs

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis is getting special recognition from FastCompany.com. 

The site named Memphis as the top U.S. city for black entrepreneurs. 

They say that the city's low unemployment and cost of living puts it at the top of the list.

Other cities on the list include Montgomery, Alabama and Atlanta, Georgia. 

