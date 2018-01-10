Bank robbery suspect shot by police after chase into Tunica

A man is in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with police.

Police in Greenville, Mississippi, were called to Southern Bancorp around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday where an employee said the bank had just been robbed.

Witnesses said the man walked into the building with a handgun and demanded money from the drawer. The suspect then took an unknown amount of money and ran away.

Investigators identified the suspect’s vehicle as a maroon Chevrolet SUV. Cleveland Police Department contacted Greenville Police Department and said they were pursuing a vehicle matching that description.

Cleveland police officers chased the suspect into Tunica, where the man exchanged gunfire with them near the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 4.

The suspect was shot and taken to Memphis hospital, but his condition is unknown. His identity has not been released at this time.

No injuries were reported in the bank robbery, and no officers were injured in the shooting.

