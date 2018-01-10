Book highlights MLK's push for education equality

A new book highlighting Dr. King's push for education equality is set for release in partnership with the National Civil Rights Museum.

As we move into the yearlong MLK 50 commemoration, the writers of this book hope it pays homage to Dr. King's belief that education is fundamental to equality.

On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, Campaign for School Equity (CSE) will release a book highlighting his work in education reform.

The book, "An Education Dream," uses interviews, speeches, and previously unpublished photographs to chronicle Dr. King's efforts to place education at the forefront of the civil rights movement.

"We try to capture voices from everyone in the community," said CSE executive director and editor of the book Mendell Grinter.

Grinter also said there was a unique opportunity to talk to people in the city who influenced history.

"We had a chance to talk to a couple of surviving members of the Memphis 13 and really hear what it was like for them desegregating schools at that time," he said.

National Civil Rights Museum president Terri Freeman believes going forward, education must adapt to the next generation.

"We're not educating young people to do the things that we do in the 70s but educating them to do what they need to do in 2020, 2030 and beyond," said Freeman.

Freeman said addressing poverty is key.

"You just have to provide more, not that kids can't learn just as much, that doesn't have anything to do with their ability. It just has everything to do with their surroundings and the environment in which they have to operate," she said.

Grinter says he hopes the publication will serve as an inspiration for community action.

"We're constantly thinking about how we can improve the quality of school across the board making sure that parents understand what options are available to them," he said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.