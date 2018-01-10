Highpoint Church lead pastor removed from conference lineup

The lead pastor at Highpoint Church has been removed from the speaker line-up for an upcoming Christian summit in Memphis.

Downline Ministries, a discipleship training group, announced Wednesday that Chris Conlee had been removed as a speaker for the conference in February.

The group's president Kennon Vaughan said it was a mutual decision by Downline and Conlee.

The move comes after allegations against his fellow pastor, Andy Savage.

In light of the seriousness of the accusations made by Jules Woodson against Andy Savage, we have removed Chris Conlee as a speaker at the upcoming Downline Summit. We are praying for healing for Ms Woodson, and for truth and justice for everyone involved. — Downline Ministries (@dlministries) January 10, 2018

Savage is accused of having a sexual incident with a teen girl when he was a Texas youth pastor 20 years ago.

“We understand this is not just a right and wrong issue, though there was something definitely wrong, but it's an issue that touches our feelings strongly,” Conlee said at Sunday’s sermon.

Moments later Savage addressed the congregation, admitting to and formally apologizing for the incident.

Conlee said in a statement said that Savage had disclosed the incident to him prior to it becoming public.

According to his bio, Savage served as pastor of college students and young singles at Germantown Baptist Church before helping Conlee launch Highpoint Church.

In a statement Wednesday, Germantown Baptist’s Administration Pastor Larry Vaughan said in part, "...We have no knowledge of this situation currently nor do we have any record of this situation from the past."

Highpoint Church has not commented formally on their next steps or released a formal comment on the statement put out by Downline Ministries with respect to Conlee and the conference.

