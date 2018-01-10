Double-lung transplant recipient tries out for ‘America’s Got Talent’

A Mid-South woman who overcame a double-lung transplant will put her dreams on the line this weekend.

Anna Smith, 21, grew up in Brownsville, Tennessee singing in her church and dreaming one day of doing it professionally. But when she was 10 years old, she had to put that on hold.

"I was coughing so hard, for so long that I was making myself sick,” Anna said.

Cystic fibrosis caused her lungs to fill with mucus, forcing her to use a respirator to breathe and making it impossible to sing.

She was in and out of the hospital for years dealing with issues both physical and emotional.

"I had the fear of, 'Am I going to live to see my wedding day? Am I going to have children?'” Anna said.

But with the help of her fiancée and family, nicknamed Anna's Army, she never lost hope and made it through until May 2017 when she received two new lungs.

"I'm very, very grateful,” Anna said. “I've been very, very blessed and fortunate. It's definitely a miracle and God's work."

Now with a new set of lungs, she's ready to live out her dream. On Saturday, she will try out for America's Got Talent in Nashville with her "army" by her side.

Even though she still has to take as many as 50 pills a day to deal with cystic fibrosis, the ups and downs she's gone through have given her a new perspective on life.

"Don't take the small things for granted like breathing or going for a walk or getting to work,” Anna said.

In November she'll live out another dream of marrying her high school sweetheart Zachary, the man who stood by her through good times and bad.

It’s a happy ending definitely worth singing about.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.