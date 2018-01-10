SCS teacher robbed outside school

A Shelby County Schools teacher was robbed outside school on Monday.

Police said a teacher at Memphis Scholars Kansas-Florida was getting items out of her car when she was approached by a man.

She said the suspect put a gun to her head and demanded she hand over her purse.

The teacher told police the suspect got into a dark green Ford Escape and drove off.

Police said it's the same vehicle suspected of committing other armed robberies throughout the city.

Parents were shocked to learn the news.

"This is a place of business and this is they're job,” said one person. “We gotta try to get things better."

The teacher said she's doing OK but didn't want to let the crime become a distraction to the work she's doing as a teacher in South Memphis.

However, parents said they stand behind her and the crime has got to stop.

"Crime rate has went up, and you just have to pray,” said one person.

Shelby County Schools said they're working closely with Memphis Police Department to make sure there are extra patrols in the area.

They also said they have alerted all SCS employees to stay vigilant

