Immigration advocates say DACA’s future still uncertain

Local immigration advocates are breathing a sigh of relief after a federal judge ruled against a controversial White House effort.

However, they're quick to point out the fight is far from over.

Overnight, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration action to end DACA.

The program protects nearly 800,000 undocumented young people, or “dreamers,” who came to America as children.

The federal judge's decision halted the Trump administration's plans to phase out protections for undocumented dreamers.

Since October, Latino Memphis has met with its clients to prepare them for March, the Trump administration's termination date for the program.

“Emotionally, like a yo-yo going back and forth,” said Casey Bryant, Latino Memphis legal director at immigrant rights center. “What's going to happen with DACA? What's going to happen with my clients?”

The Trump administration has vowed to challenge the federal judge's ruling.

At President Trump's first cabinet meeting of 2018, immigration was one the biggest topics.

"Any bill we pass must improve jobs wages and security for American citizens - the people who elected us,” President Trump said.

“As an immigration attorney we really just have to take it day by day because this administration is changing every day,” Bryant said. “And we can't take one thing for granted.”

DACA recipients and their advocates said the decision adds new urgency to negotiations between Congress and the White House on what to do about the dreamers, who are pushing for a path to citizenship.

There is still the possibility of an appeal of the 9th Circuit Court's ruling, leaving the final decision on the DACA program to the Supreme Court.

