3 injured in separate shootings

Memphis police are investigating two separate Wednesday night shooting cases.

The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of South 3rd Street, just off the East Peebles Road intersection.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a blue Crown Victoria with silver trim.

The male victim was hospitalized in non-critical condition.

The second shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Railton Road between the intersections at Harris and Kimball avenues.

Police said the suspects walked up to the residence and shot two men. Both victims were hospitalized in non-critical condition.

The suspects ran away from the scene.

If you know anything about these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

