New data on the approaching winter storm

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for West Tennessee, much of Northeastern Arkansas, and the counties that border Tennessee in north Mississippi.

The Mid-South is preparing for a winter storm that brings the threat of freezing rain, sleet, and snow to much of the area late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

New data Wednesday night shows the greatest potential for significant accumulation to be well north and east of the Memphis metro.

Gulf moisture surges into the area ahead of the arctic cold taking aim on the Mid-South for the end of the week and weekend.

Rain will be likely for much of the day and evening Thursday with highs reaching well into the sixties.

This warm-up will contribute melting much of the anticipated ice or snow to fall.

Wednesday evening forecast models indicate a transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet around 3 to 4 a.m. Friday morning with the possibility of a quarter of an inch of sleet in Memphis and half an inch to an inch along and north of the I-40 corridor in West Tennessee.

That will be followed by a quick transition to snow late Friday morning adding a half an inch of less of snow on top in Memphis and up to an inch from Dyersburg to Jackson Tennessee.

It is quite possible that parts of north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas see nothing more than a trace of sleet or snow. Even with the light amounts of precipitation, there could still be some icing on bridges and overpasses Friday morning.

With temperatures barely reaching the freezing mark during the day and falling into the 20s Friday night, there could be black ice on roads Friday night and Saturday morning in northeast Arkansas and West Tennessee.

