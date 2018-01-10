Pastor won’t face charges related to sexual assault allegations

Pastor Andy Savage of Highpoint Church will not face any charges related to a "sexual incident" he committed 20 years ago.

According to a statement from the Montgomery County Constable's Office, the Texas District Attorney's office said no charges can be filed because the statute of limitations has passed.

Jules Woodson said Savage sexually assaulted her in 1998 when she was 17.

Savage admitted to wrongdoing and apologized to Woodson during Sunday's church service.

