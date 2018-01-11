2 men stabbed outside Overton Square bar

Two men were stabbed outside an Overton Square bar Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The stabbing happened outside Bar Louie at the corner of Madison Avenue and Cooper Street some time near 1 a.m.

The victims told police they were stabbed by a man after an argument inside the bar.

One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Overton Square owner Loeb Properties officials said they have provided security footage to police:

"Overton Square is committed to providing a safe environment for visitors and businesses with extensive, ever-changing security procedures that include 24 hour onsite security. We are working closely with the Memphis Police Department and have provided security camera footage of the incident to assist their efforts."

There have been no arrests at this time.

