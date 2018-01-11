Man faces 12 years in prison after robbery, assault of store emp - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man faces 12 years in prison after robbery, assault of store employee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Siranthony Williams (Source: SCSO) Siranthony Williams (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A West Memphis man is facing up to 12 years in prison after robbing a store employee in Frayser.

Siranthony Williams, 27, was convicted of aggravated robbery Wednesday.

Investigators said the robbery happened in 2016 outside of Bestway Rent-to-Own on Frayser Boulevard.

A woman was leaving with the night deposit bag when Williams robbed her at gunpoint and then assaulted her.

