Man faces 12 years in prison after robbery, assault of store employee

A West Memphis man is facing up to 12 years in prison after robbing a store employee in Frayser.

Siranthony Williams, 27, was convicted of aggravated robbery Wednesday.

Investigators said the robbery happened in 2016 outside of Bestway Rent-to-Own on Frayser Boulevard.

A woman was leaving with the night deposit bag when Williams robbed her at gunpoint and then assaulted her.

