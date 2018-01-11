Bathrooms closed at Overton Park after pipe burst - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bathrooms closed at Overton Park after pipe burst

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Bathrooms at Overton Park are out of commission.

Park officials said freezing weather caused a pipe to burst at the bathrooms next to the Rainbow Lake Playground.

The restrooms will be closed for a few weeks until the weather stays warm enough for city crews to make repairs.

