Good dog hired by museum to protect art from bugs

Boston's Museum of Fine Arts introduced the newest addition to its staff Wednesday--a puppy.

The 12-week-old weimaraner named Riley was hired to sniff out insects or other pests that could potentially damage priceless works of art.

Museum officials said Riley is perfect for the job.

"They have an amazing sense of smell," Director of Protective Services Nicki Luongo said. "He's got a longer nose and longer ears that helps channel that smell into his nose and it just really works for them. He's paid in treats and every once in awhile we'll buy him a stuffed animal that squeaks."

Museum officials said insects are an ongoing concern for the museum and there are already existing protocols in place to handle potential infestations.

Riley will add another layer and help sniff out pests humans can't see.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5 via NBC News/WBTS. All rights reserved.