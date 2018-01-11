Do you have a winter driving kit?

As Mid-Southerners prepare for temperatures to d rop from the 60s to 30s and the possibility of rain turning in to snow, sleet or ice, now is a good time to make sure your vehicle is equipped with an emergency kit.

Here are a few items that will come in handy:

Sand, salt or cat litter

Ice scraper

Flashlight

Blanket

Booster cables

Warning flares

Charged cell phone

If you start to skid, do not hit the brakes.

AAA says, "Steering is preferred to braking at speeds above 25 mph because less distance is required to steer around an object than to brake to a stop. In slick conditions, sudden braking can lead to loss of control."

