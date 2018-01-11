CLOSED: Schools, businesses close Friday for winter weather - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CLOSED: Schools, businesses close Friday for winter weather

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
(WMC) -

The threat of winter weather is looming in the Mid-South.

As such, some businesses have decided to close, and some schools have decided to cancel or delay classes for Friday.

The following businesses are impacted:

The following businesses are impacted: 

  • Social Security Offices of Memphis will be closed on Friday

The following schools are impacted:

MISSISSIPPI

  • Marshall County School District is canceling all school on Friday
  • North Tippah School District is canceling all school on Friday

TENNESSEE

  • Bells City Schools is canceling all school on Friday 
  • Bradford Special School District is canceling all school on Friday
  • Dyersburg State Community College will open at 10 a.m. for all locations.
  • All Freed-Hardeman University campuses (Henderson, Memphis, and Dickson) will be closed Friday
  • Haywood County Schools is canceling all schools on Friday
  • All northwest Tennessee Head Start Centers will be closed on Friday 
  • Millington Municipal Schools is canceling all school activities on Friday

