CLOSED: Schools, businesses close Friday for winter weather

The threat of winter weather is looming in the Mid-South.

As such, some businesses have decided to close, and some schools have decided to cancel or delay classes for Friday.

The following businesses are impacted:

Social Security Offices of Memphis will be closed on Friday

The following schools are impacted:

MISSISSIPPI

Marshall County School District is canceling all school on Friday

North Tippah School District is canceling all school on Friday

TENNESSEE

Bells City Schools is canceling all school on Friday

Bradford Special School District is canceling all school on Friday

Dyersburg State Community College will open at 10 a.m. for all locations.

All Freed-Hardeman University campuses (Henderson, Memphis, and Dickson) will be closed Friday

Haywood County Schools is canceling all schools on Friday

All northwest Tennessee Head Start Centers will be closed on Friday

Millington Municipal Schools is canceling all school activities on Friday

