CLOSED: Winter weather closures - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CLOSED: Winter weather closures

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
(WMC) -

Some places may be closed on Saturday because of the snow and ice the Mid-South got on Friday.

CLICK HERE for an up-to-the-minute list of closed or delayed schools and businesses.

Many businesses in the Mid-South are closed. It is recommended that you call ahead before going.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly