ENTER TO WIN: New heating and cooling system from Conway Services

Monday, January 15 marks the 89th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birth.More >>
If you're having problems lowering your Memphis Light, Gas, and Water bill, there is a free service that can help you assess your home and how you can make it more efficient.More >>
This weekend, University of Memphis Pom Squad left it all on the floor this weekend and came away winners.More >>
One person is dead and a woman is behind bars after a murder in Southaven.More >>
A former Tennessee Congressman said he's been cleared of sexual harassment allegations and is now looking to reclaim his reputation.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
The robber got away with the cash register, climbing back out through the drive-thru window with it in hand.More >>
Ford will market the Ranger as a vehicle for urban adventurers. It has a terrain management system that automatically adjusts the transmission and vehicle controls for driving in snow, mud or sand.More >>
Police are investigating a double homicide in Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
Hawaii's agency in charge of protecting people is now the target of death threats following Saturday's missile alert error.More >>
A gunman who held a small boy boy hostage in standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >>
