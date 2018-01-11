Getwell Road Sam's Club abruptly closes its doors

Sam's Club on Getwell Road in Memphis is abruptly closing its doors.

The number for the store has a message stating the store is closed effective January 11.

Employees told WMC Action News 5 that they were given no notice of the store closing.

The Memphis location is one of several across the country to close up shop. The chain said they've made the decision to better align their locations.

Hi,

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

