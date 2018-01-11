Getwell Road Sam's Club abruptly closes its doors - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Sam's Club on Getwell Road in Memphis is abruptly closing its doors.

The number for the store has a message stating the store is closed effective January 11.

Employees told WMC Action News 5 that they were given no notice of the store closing.

The Memphis location is one of several across the country to close up shop. The chain said they've made the decision to better align their locations.

