Redbirds hiring seasonal, part-time employees for upcoming season

Memphis Redbirds are looking to hire season and part-time employees for the upcoming baseball season.

The team will host a job fair at AutoZone Park on Thursday, January 25 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Available positions include field crew, box office ticket sellers, ushers, bat boys/girls, and promotional team.

Employees must be 18 years or older.

Offers may be made on the spot, pending a background check and drug test results.

