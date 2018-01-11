Mizzou students share life lessons, skills with Memphis kids over winter break

A number of Mid-South schools have closed ahead of Friday morning’s winter weather. While it's a decision that affects tens of thousands of parents and students, for many districts, it's still up in the air.More >>
The threat of winter weather is looming in the Mid-South. As such, some schools have decided to cancel or delay classes for Friday.More >>
A true "giving circle" is looking to make a huge impact on the Memphis community.More >>
Shelby County and City of Memphis leaders said they will be looking to state lawmakers in this legislative session to greenlight a new way of handling juvenile justice in Memphis.More >>
A pedestrian is in critical condition after an accident involving an 18-wheeler truck, police confirmed.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
A Lowcountry middle school teacher accused of soliciting a minor and criminal sexual conduct has resigned from her teaching position, the school district confirmed Thursday.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.More >>
