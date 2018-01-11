Women commit to give at least $10K to Memphis nonprofit

A true "giving circle" is looking to make a huge impact on the Memphis community.

All it takes is $100 and 15 minutes for presentations.

One hundred women will write $100 checks each for a Memphis charity on Tuesday.

The Memphis chapter of 100 Women Who Care is just one of more than 400 groups across the nation.

“My $100 to a nonprofit is helpful but, when combined with 100 other women’s, our $10,000 or hopefully more will really make a difference with these non-profits,” said Brooke Shannon with 100 Women.

The women are targeting smaller nonprofits where that money will make a big impact.

“I’ve seen the budget of some of them and their entire budget of 2017 was in the $20,000 range,” said Kembree Darakshani. “So, I’d imagine a $10,000 one-time contribution is going to be a huge impact for any of these charities that are nominated.”

Each of the women will listen to a five-minute pitch from three organizations, explaining who they are and how the money would be used.

At the end of the night, the women will choose one organization to take home at least $10,000.

Each member nominated an organization of their choice, and three were chosen last month at random.

Those three organizations are Playback Memphis, Creative Aging, and Room in the Inn.

“This is a way for everyone to reach out and pool their money and help,” Darakshani said. “So, I think it’s just a good positive thing when there is a lot of negative in this city.”

The first meeting for "100 Women Who Care" will be Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at Church Health.

New members are welcomed to join.

To learn more, visit their website.

WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.

Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.