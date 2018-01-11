Pedestrian struck by 18-wheeler in critical condition - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Pedestrian struck by 18-wheeler in critical condition

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A pedestrian is in critical condition after an accident involving an 18-wheeler truck, police confirmed.

The accident happened near the intersection of West Raines Road and South 3rd Street.

Police said the pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition.

No additional information is available at this time.

