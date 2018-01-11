Mid-South schools monitoring winter weather

A number of Mid-South schools have closed ahead of Friday morning’s winter weather.

While it's a decision that affects tens of thousands of parents and students, for many districts, it's still up in the air.

However, there are a lot of things officials consider when making that decision. everything from conditions on neighborhood streets, bus routes, and school property.

Shelby County School officials released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying:

"We will continue to monitor the forecast and conditions throughout the night, and will make sure families and staff are informed of any changes to tomorrow's school schedule due to weather."

They also encourage parents to think about plans and childcare in the instance that school is closed.

The same goes for another major district in the Mid-South. DeSoto County Schools said they likely won't make a decision until overnight.

They sent a letter home to parents with how they're preparing.

Officials said they're in constant communication with the National Weather Service and DeSoto County Emergency management. They said they'll also monitor roads throughout the county.

Whatever decision they make, it’s with students’ safety first.

Click here to see a full list of school closures.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.