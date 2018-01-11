Road crews preparing for winter weather

Road crews across the Mid-South are keeping a close eye on the winter weather system as it moves in overnight.

Officials said it's sort of a waiting game to see how bad this wintery mix will be, but they're standing by and ready to go as it heads towards the Mid-South.

"First we're monitoring the weather very closely because there's been a lot of changes in the forecast,” said Public Works director Robert Knecht.

City, county and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials are working together around the clock to make sure everyone is prepared and most importantly, safe.

But the wet weather is presenting its own set of challenges

"The big issue is we're going to have a lot of rain in advance of the storm,” Knecht said.

The rain is making it difficult for crews to brine the roads, so they're taking a different approach.

"Our plan is to kind of modify our pre-treatment method and approach it with salt," said Michael Welch with TDOT.

Officials said they have several trucks standing by with crews coming in overnight to help

"Our staff will be here probably in the early morning hours I mean really early probably 1 a.m. and we'll be monitoring the storm as it comes through and changes over,” said Dale Lane from the Office of Preparedness.

At this point, TDOT officials said it's a waiting game to see what exactly this weather will do, and the rain provides a small window for crews to respond.

"If you put it on too early some of it can get washed away, if you put it on too late, you might not be as effective on your treatment,” Welch said.

As we wait to see just how bad the wintery mix will be, officials are warning the public to be safe and stay prepared.

"If you don't have to travel we recommend that you not,” Lane said.

MDOT is also preparing for winter weather. They have crews standing by stalking salt and ready to go.

MLGW is reminding their customers to call the following numbers should they need assistance:

To report an outage: 544-6500

To report an emergency (i.e. downed lines or gas leaks): 528-4465

All other inquiries: 544-MLGW (6549)

