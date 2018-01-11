MLK Days of Service kicks off this weekend

Dozens of Memphians are coming together to give back over the holiday weekend with the MLK Days of Service.

The goal is for everyone to get involved and give back just like Dr. King did.

Memphis resident Andrae Willis was at the Benjamin Hooks Library on Thursday for the kickoff of MLK Days of Service. He wanted to find out more about giving back ahead of MLK 50 in April.

“With what happened 50 years ago I just felt inclined to be a part of it,” Willis said.

Volunteer Memphis is taking the lead as tons of local organizations find ways to give back during these four days of service this holiday weekend.

“We look at Martin Luther King and what he did for this country, this community, FedEx feels it has to give back,” said FedEx Vice President John Jackson.

“What we're trying to do is bring together 5,000 people to serve 500 service projects in those 10 counties over those four counties from January 12 to January 15,” said Andrea Hill with Volunteer Memphis.

Hill said there's something for everyone to do.

“We're asking people to think about where do we go from here and where do we go from here is through service,” Hill said.

In the meantime, ahead of MLK 50 in April, the National Civil Rights Museum is joining in on this positive effort.

“We have every right and responsibility to give back I think as much as we can,” said NCRM president Terri Freeman.

Every volunteer who participates will receive a free T-shirt. If you want to get involved or read more about the events, click here.

