Lausanne's RB Eric Gray transferring to IMG Academy

The Lausanne Lynx will not have their best player back for the 2018 season.

Lynx running back Eric Gray is transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his senior season.

Lausanne just won its second straight state title in December 2017, and Gray won his second straight Tennessee Mr. Football award in late November 2017.

Gray was also named the 2017 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year.

Gray is a 4-star running back prospect in the class of 2019, and the fourth-ranked player overall in Tennessee for 2019.

"Eric is the consummate student-athlete,” said Lynx head football coach Kevin Locastro. “He has been successful academically in an incredibly rigorous IB program, and has balanced his academic schedule with his success in football. Eric is part of our family, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward in Florida."

