Neighborhoods want answers as 3 Krogers set to close

In just a couple of weeks, a few Kroger’s in Memphis will no longer be open.

Community members who met Thursday night said it is time for urgent, quick action to make sure parts of the community are not without a grocery store.

Fed up and fired up, one group of Memphians is asking questions and demanding answers following the announcement of the closure of three mid-South Kroger locations.

“We understand they are in the business of making money, but making money does not mean you have to ignore your community,” said community advocate Cheryl Scales.

Community leaders met at Mt. Pisgah CME Church to discuss the next steps following the store closures.

Locations on the chopping block include the Kroger Store South 3rd Street and the 2000 block of Lamar in Memphis along with a location in Clarksdale.

Scales said the next steps include circulating a petition, demanding a moratorium on the store closures.

The group is also asking for transition assistance from Kroger Corporate if the company chooses to move forward with closing the stores.

But not all community members want Kroger to stay. Some want the focus to stay on finding other grocers to step up to the plate.

“It’s hard to think that Kroger because they have taken the stance of abandonment that they actually had the same values that the community has at this point,” said Britney Thornton.

City Councilman Edmund Ford Jr. recently released a statement, saying that city council members have several prospects, potential companies that could come in to fill the void.

We also reached out to a regional Kroger spokesperson, asking for an interview with the regional director but were directed to a previous statement and were denied access to the closing locations to speak with customers.

