Several flights from MEM canceled due to winter weather

A number of flights from Memphis International Airport are canceled in the wake of winter weather falling in the Mid-South.

The following flights from Memphis are canceled (original depart time in parentheses):

American Airlines 3475 to Chicago (5:38 a.m.)

(5:38 a.m.) American Airlines 4408 to Miami (6 a.m.)

(6 a.m.) American Airlines 5043 to Washington D.C. (6:15 a.m.)

(6:15 a.m.) American Airlines 4740 to Philadelphia (6:20 a.m.)

(6:20 a.m.) American Airlines 4689 to New York-LGA (7:25 a.m.)

(7:25 a.m.) American Airlines 5878 to Phoenix (7:30 a.m.)

(7:30 a.m.) Southwest Airlines 1741 to Chicago-MDW (6 a.m.)

(6 a.m.) Southwest Airlines 527 to Baltimore (7 a.m.)

(7 a.m.) Southwest Airlines 1011 to Houston-Hobby (7:50 a.m.)

MEM spokesman Glen Thomas said the airport has their snow vehicles working to clear their runways.

He said some airlines opted to not bring in planes Thursday night out of caution for weather.

The airport is still scheduling flights out of the airport, and everything is up and running.

"Make sure you all for some extra time for you to get to the airport," Thomas said. "It's likely to have a ripple effect here after today."

Click here for the latest flight info.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.