Association for Women Attorneys hosting Memphis banquet

The Memphis area Association for Women Attorneys (AWA) is having their 38th annual banquet honoring Claudia Haltom, the 2018 Marion Griffin-France Loring Award Recipient.

All are invited to attend Tuesday, January 16 at 6 p.m. The banquet will be held at 409 South Main Street. There will be a cocktail reception with live entertainment by David Pool and Jimmy Smith of the Risky Whiskey Boys.

Following the live entertainment at 7 p.m., there will be a seated dinner and program. $60 for AWA members, $70 for nonmembers and $30 for law students Tables: $480 for 8 and $600 for 10 people.

The Association for Women Attorneys (AWA) was established in 1979 and is made up of attorneys from the Mid-South. AWA’s purpose is to support fellow colleagues with challenges they face as women and women attorneys as well as being a mentoring group for the student chapter members.

AWA conducts fundraisers for its scholarship fund and continues its efforts by creating legal educational seminars, special events and a golf tournament through the year.

In addition, the Association of Women Attorneys members are encouraged to give back to their communities by providing pro bono work to the citizens of the Mid-South who otherwise could not afford legal service. For more information please visit their website here.

