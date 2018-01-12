5 Great Things: Cookies for injured cops, Crosstown design award, Mizzou students at Youth Villages

It's cold and snowy outside, but we've got something that will warm your heart. Here are the 5 Great Things that happened this week in the Mid-South.

Elementary students raise money, bake cookies for officers shot in line of duty

Children at Newbern Elementary School raised money and baked cookies for police officers Cranston Fisk and Alex Martin.

Martin and Fisk were shot at a New Year's party at a club in Newbern. Fortunately, the officers did not suffer major injuries.

Crosstown Concourse awarded for energy efficiency

Crosstown Concourse in Midtown was awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification for its energy efficient design.

The Old Sears building was redeveloped in a $200 million project.

LEED is the most widely used global green building rating system.

Double-lung transplant recipient tries out for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Anna Smith of Brownsville, Tennessee, has something to sing about.

The double-lung transplant patient is trying out for America's Got Talent during the Nashville auditions.

In November, she'll live out another dream of marrying her high school sweetheart, Zachary, who stood by her throughout many of her battles with Cystic Fibrosis.

Mizzou students share life lessons, skills with Memphis kids over winter break

College students from University of Missouri spent their winter break with kids at Youth Villages in Arlington.

The 12 Mizzou volunteers spent the entire week playing games like kickball, hot potato, and team building activities.

The most important thing for them was gaining confidence and building relationships.

Women commit to give at least $10K to Memphis nonprofit

One hundred women will write $100 checks each for a Memphis charity.

The Memphis chapter of 100 Women Who Care is just one of more than 400 groups across the nation.

The women are targeting smaller nonprofits where their $10,000 or more will make a big impact.

WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.

Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.