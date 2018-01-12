Memories of '94 ice storm have MLGW crews on standby

Memphis Light, Gas, and Water is keeping a close eye on the icy conditions.

Longtime Memphians know ice and power lines don't mix and can knock out electricity for days.

Their biggest fear now is trees and limbs falling on lines when this snow and ice freeze.

"Right now we're pretty good. We didn't have any major outages this morning. We are kind of on standby," MLGW spokesperson Gale Jones Carson.

MLGW knows that could change.

"If the trees or limbs freeze and they fall into our lines then we will have more outages," Jones Carson said.

Crews are on standby ready to respond when necessary, including out of state crews. As of now they are working their regular eight-hour shift and watching for possible outages.

"Should we have some bad weather over the weekend, our crews will go to a 16-hour shift," Jones Carson said.

You might recall Ice Storm 1994 when tree limbs snapped, taking out power lines and poles.

Some people were left without power as many as 17 days.

Let's all hope that never happens again, but for now, MLGW is ready to do the best they can.

"We will have crews who are ready and available to work around the clock to make sure services are restored quickly and safely," Jones Carson said.

If you want to report an outage, call the 24/7 MLGW hotline at 901-544-6500.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.