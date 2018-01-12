Mid-South kids enjoy snow day

Mid-South kids got a day off from school, and they spent their time making snow angels and building snowmen.

The snow was a welcomed sight for children and some adults across the Mid-South.

While the snow is causing a bit of a headache for drivers, there are some out enjoying it and wishing it would stick around.

Whether it's the four-wheeler or sledding, Friday was a snow day some Fayette County kids will never forget!

Lily and her neighbors got up at the crack of dawn, ready for all the fun, which of course included a few snowball fights.

"I was so excited this morning when I woke up," Lily said.

The kids are just hoping the snow will stick around a bit longer.

"I want it to stay Christmas forever,” Lily said.

