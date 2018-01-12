Group offers tips for riding bicycles in the snow, ice

It's been difficult to get around town on four wheels Friday, but imagine trying to do it with just two.

Some people decided a bike was the best way to brave the ice, and WMC Action News 5 asked some people how they did.

Most people think about driving their car in snowy and icy conditions, realizing you have to take precautions. But bicycle riders have to do the same thing, and there is a place in Midtown that can teach cyclists what to do.

"It's slippery more right now because ice and snow, it's 50-50," bicyclist George Cruze said.

"If it's iced over, you need to take good care taking corners. Ideally, it's nice to have some snow on the ground. It gives you a little bit more traction," Revolutions Bicycle Cooperative's Daniel Gregg said.

Gregg said tires, just like on a car, can make a difference on a bike when you are riding in the snow.

"You kind of want to have some kind of all-weather tires something with a little more grip to it," he said.

He also suggests you put on layers of clothing and gloves. And if the bike lane has not been treated and snow has been pushed over onto it, try the road because bicyclists have just as much right to be there as motorists.

If you want some lessons on riding your bicycle in the snow, First Congo's Revolutions Bicycle Cooperative is scheduled to open Saturday around 8:30 in the morning.

