FIRST ALERT: More snow possible early next week

Old man winter is not letting his grip off the Mid-South. After the sleet, snow, and freezing rain on Friday, another cold front and associated low pressure system is going to move in to the Mid-South and bring us another chance for snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

SET UP: Leading up to MLK Day on Monday we are looking at temperatures warming. South winds will set up and that will bring us not only the warmer temperatures but a bit more moisture in our atmosphere. Highs for Monday will be in the 40s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase during the evening and a cold front will drop into the region by Monday night going into Tuesday evening. The front will work with the moisture, temperatures will drop rapidly, and we will see snow begin to fall in the early morning hours Tuesday.

TIMING: Locations such as Blytheville, Dyersburg, and Jonesboro will see the snow potential first, as the system moves into the region around 9 to 10 pm Monday night. The snow will then move south into the Memphis proper during the early morning hours including during to the commute to work and school on Tuesday morning. Then linger into southern portions of the viewing area in North Mississippi between noon and early afternoon hours.

AMOUNTS: Forecast models are showing a general consensus of around 1 to 2 inches of snow in the Mid-South. The North American Model and European Model have the city of Memphis between 1.5” and 2”. Higher amounts of snow look to fall the further north and east you go in West Tennessee. Dyersburg could see around 2” of snow according to the European Models, while the North American Model has snow amounts less for Dyersburg. Amounts will change as forecast models continue to update the forecast the closer we move to Monday.

FORECAST: My current thinking is we will see the snow start to move into the Mid-South by 10 pm Monday night and then push out of the region by Midday to early afternoon on Tuesday. Memphis will see about an inch to a half of inch of more snow with locally higher amounts if we see a band of heavy snow set up across the region. Temperatures will also be brutal, as winds shift out of the northwest Monday night and temperatures will drop in the teens, forecasted low for Memphis Monday night right now is 16 degrees. With moisture in place, a cold front moving in, and cold temperatures here, it looks to be a good set-up for snow again in Memphis.

THOUGHTS: Unlike our Friday event, the winter weather potential on Monday night going into Tuesday only looks to fall as snow across the region. With this falling when people head back to work and school, we will have to keep up-to-date with changing weather conditions and will keep you informed when updates do occur.

We are your First Alert to changing Winter Weather conditions and keep with WMC Action News 5 on air, online, and on the mobile app for this next potential round of winter weather in the region.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.