MPD responded to more than 300 wrecks since Friday morning

There have been more than 300 crashes reported in Memphis since Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The bad weather hasn't stopped some Memphians from helping drivers in need.

Maurice Johnson said he's seen dozens of cars spin-out on side streets in the Binghampton area.

WMC Action News 5 cameras caught Johnson helping several drivers move their cars off the ice.

"I got a little salt. I been using salt. Salt don't work, I use the shovel. If the shovel don't work, I get out and chip the ice," he said.

Memphis officials said they will not be deploying the city's plows and scrapers, but the city will be deploying sand and salt trucks on Memphis streets.

While main roads are starting to clear, side streets are still covered in ice.

"I've been going 10 miles per hour because I don't want to wreck," said Claudia Panera.

Panera got stuck on the Veteran Plaza Drive, and she has a message for other drivers thinking of getting out on the road.

"Just stay home; don't go out," she said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.