'He had a black eye:' Man with autism assaulted walking to market

A Mid-South mom demanding answers after she says her autistic son was assaulted.

The incident happened back in October, but new video is shedding light on just how disturbing this incident was.

"He had a black eye and a hole in his pants," Terri Woods, who's son was assaulted, said.

Woods said her son, whose name she asked WMC Action News 5 not to use in this story, likes to walk just down the street to the nearby market.

It was on this half-mile walk home that she said some boys attacked her son.

"He should be able to walk to the store and not be bothered, not be beaten up or pushed out in the road," Woods said.

She said the new video released on Friday makes her emotional.

"It's worse than I thought it was. I mean, he went out in the street," Woods said.

After the attackers leave Woods' son lying in the street, one boy turns the camera around and laughs.

"When he grows up and has kids of his own and if somebody does that to one of his kids, I don't think he'll think it's real funny," she said.

Woods said she didn't call the sheriff's office when the assault happened because she didn't have any evidence to catch the suspects, but now, she said she'll be filing a police report and wants these kids to face an appropriate punishment.

"If you just keep letting things happen and don't do anything about it, it's just going to escalate," she said.

Woods said, most importantly, her son recovered after the attack.

She now wants to you to take a good look at the video and help identify the kids who viciously attacked her autistic son.

