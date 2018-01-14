Corinth officer becomes victim of icy weather

The icy weather made it hard for some drivers to stay on the road Saturday, and police were no different.

Officers in Corinth were working to clear the roads when one of their own slid off the road in a squad vehicle.

As they were waiting on the tow truck, another officer decided to record how slick the road ways were were and captured more than he expected.

The officer in the video was not injured.

