2nd victim dies after early morning shooting

Two people are dead after a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m in the 300 block of Cleaborn Street.

Memphis police say that two men were shot, and one died on the scene.

The other victim hospitalized in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have a suspect in custody, but no charges have been filed at this time.

