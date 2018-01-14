One dead after early morning shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

One dead after early morning shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning. 

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m on Cleaborn Street. 

Memphis police say that two men were shot, one died on the scene. 

The other victim is in critical condition. 

Police have a suspect in custody, but no charges have been filed at this time. 

