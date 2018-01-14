Police looking for Midtown car theft suspects

Memphis police are looking for two suspects who stole a car in Midtown.

The victim's fiance was watching the car from the front porch as he was warming it up when the two suspects walked the driveway and took the vehicle.

Both suspects are described as African American males, with a medium build and about 5'10.

One suspect was wearing a white jacket with several patches, black pants, and a black shoe on his right foot and a red shoe on his left foot. The other was wearing a red, white, and green jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

They got away in the victim's 2012 red Honda Civic with Tennessee license plate S7645E.

If you know anything about this theft, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.