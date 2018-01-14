Business owner, former MLGW board chair dies at 87

A Memphis business giant who once chaired both MLGW and the Memphis Chamber of Commerce at the same time has died.

Jack Morris, owner of Jack Morris Auto Glass, passed away Friday at 87.

The company is now led by Morris' sons Paul and John.

"A Heart for Memphis," a book about Morris' many community contributions, features stories about Jack Morris' leadership of the Mid-South Fair and starting Libertyland theme park as well as a term in the Tennessee legislature.

Services for Jack Morris have yet to be announced.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.