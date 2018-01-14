Report: Ex-Congressman cleared of sexual harassment allegations

A former Tennessee Congressman said he's been cleared of sexual harassment allegations and is now looking to reclaim his reputation.

New tweets from Harold Ford Jr suggest he's been cleared of sexual harassment allegations that led to his termination from Morgan Stanley last month.



"I am gratified to learn that Morgan Stanley now acknowledges what I always knew, that I did not engage in any acts of sexual harassment or harassment," he tweeted. "My family and I only wish for the sake of my good name and reputation that they had admitted the truth five weeks ago."

I am gratified to learn that Morgan Stanley now acknowledges what I always knew, that I did not engage in any acts of sexual harassment — Harold Ford, Jr. (@HFord2) January 12, 2018

Or harassment. My family and I only wish for the sake of my good name and reputation that they had admitted the truth 5 weeks ago — Harold Ford, Jr. (@HFord2) January 12, 2018

His accuser spoke exclusively with the Huffington Post in December.

A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley would only confirm Ford was fired "for conduct inconsistent with our values and in violation of our policies."

The victim told a Huffington Post reporter that Ford“engaged in harassment, intimidation, and forcibly grabbed her one evening in Manhattan."

A New York Times article published January 11 sheds new light on the story indicating Ford's firing was years in the making.

The article says Morgan Stanley officials determined it a was he-said, she-said situation and didn't find proof of harassment.

Still, the bank told the paper, they found Ford had misled executives about some of his behavior and Ford had already received a final warning about abuse of his expense account and other conduct.

Ford is now fighting to salvage his reputation.

"Now I can look to rebuild, but the damage to my family has been extraordinary,” Ford tweeted. “I support the brave women coming forward #MeToo movement. I also believe that we as a society need to find new ways to address false claims. There must be a process and justice."

Now I can look to rebuild, but the damage to my family has been extraordinary. I support the brave women coming forward #metoo movement — Harold Ford, Jr. (@HFord2) January 12, 2018

I also believe that we as a society need to find new ways to address false claims. There must be process and justice — Harold Ford, Jr. (@HFord2) January 12, 2018

Ford has threatened legal action against Morgan Stanley and his accuser.

We reached out to several of Ford's family in Memphis, who all declined to comment.

We also requested a statement from Ford and his attorney's but have not yet heard back.

