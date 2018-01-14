Rhodes College inaugurates 20th president

Rhodes College has a new leader.

Dr. Marjorie Hass was inaugurated as the 20th president of the college Saturday morning.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland was one of the attendees at the ceremony.

In her inaugural address, Dr. Hass hailed Rhodes as an extraordinary place and said she's excited to see what the future has in store.

