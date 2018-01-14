Car hits gas pump, sparks fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Car hits gas pump, sparks fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Icy conditions on the roads may have led to a near-disaster Sunday at a Memphis gas station.

Officials say a car skidded into a gas pump, sparking a fire.

The accident happened at the Exxon at the intersection of Poplar Avenue South Highland Street.

No injuries were reported, and there is no word yet on how much the damage will cost.

